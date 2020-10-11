Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$9.80 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.77.

Shares of LUN opened at C$7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of C$4.08 and a one year high of C$8.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.09.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$654.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.5245111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 231.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total value of C$351,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$783,020. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,800 shares of company stock valued at $732,885.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

