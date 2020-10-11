Man Wah (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Man Wah (OTCMKTS:NWITY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NWITY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Wah in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS NWITY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,068. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.44. Man Wah has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.77.

