Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mandom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mandom’s FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th.

Shares of Mandom stock remained flat at $$24.55 during midday trading on Friday. Mandom has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37.

Mandom Company Profile

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

