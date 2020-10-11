MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marubeni Corporation purchases, distributes, and markets various industrial and consumer goods worldwide. It is involved in importing and exporting, as well as transactions in the Japanese market, related to food, textiles, materials, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, metals and mineral resources, transportation machinery, and includes offshore trading. The Company’s activities also extend to power projects and infrastructure, plants and industrial machinery, real estate development and construction, and finance, logistics and information industry. Additionally, the Company conducts business investment, development and management on a global level. Marubeni Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MARUY. ValuEngine raised shares of MARUBENI CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut MARUBENI CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS MARUY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. MARUBENI CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $75.69. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65.

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter. MARUBENI CORP/ADR had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MARUBENI CORP/ADR will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials.

