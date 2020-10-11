MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.64.

MEGEF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

