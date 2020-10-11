Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 199,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. Methanex has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.20. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Methanex by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 377,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 42,264 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 287,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Methanex by 41.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 150,280 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 611.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 103,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.