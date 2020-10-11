Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $133.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

MRTX traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.30. 315,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,187. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.62. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $320,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

