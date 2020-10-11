Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Loop Capital

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MHK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.60.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $4.77 on Wednesday, reaching $104.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.58. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $153.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.