Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Buys £149.58 in Stock

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) insider Andrew King purchased 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($21.72) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($195.45).

Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mondi alerts:

On Monday, September 7th, Andrew King bought 10 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,460 ($19.08) per share, with a total value of £146 ($190.77).

MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,657.50 ($21.66) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96. Mondi Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,794 ($23.44). The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,538.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,452.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a €0.49 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,747.50 ($22.83).

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.