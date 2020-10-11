National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.82). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$29.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$13.64 and a 1-year high of C$46.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.43.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.98). The business had revenue of C$318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$348.40 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,752.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at C$1,616,641.78. Also, Director Glenn J. Chamandy acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,117,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,117,640.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

