Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS EBRPY remained flat at $$23.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $23.05.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

About Naturgy Energy Group

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rice Business, Pasta Business, and Other Businesses and/or Activities. The company produces and distributes rice, rice-based products, and complementary food products; fresh and dry pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and organic food products.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.