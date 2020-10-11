Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
OTCMKTS EBRPY remained flat at $$23.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $23.05.
About Naturgy Energy Group
Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.