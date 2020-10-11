Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NSRGF traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.50. 6,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.45. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $124.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

