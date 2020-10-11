New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Cut to $10.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price objective trimmed by CSFB from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.46.

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,922,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,619. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $65,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

