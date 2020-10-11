Nordea Equity Research Lowers Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) to Sell

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SBSNF. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

OTCMKTS:SBSNF remained flat at $$42.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

