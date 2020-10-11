Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Danske cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of NHYDY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 21,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,764. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

