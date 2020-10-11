Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Danske cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.
Shares of NHYDY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 21,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,764. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.24.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
