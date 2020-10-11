Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.55 Per Share

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $6.55 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Shares of NTRS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.22. 703,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,638. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Northern Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 60,757 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,658,000 after acquiring an additional 653,203 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

