NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWSZF remained flat at $$0.70 on Thursday.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates 15 roads and related projects; and power plants.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.