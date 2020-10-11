Olin (NYSE:OLN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the third quarter of 2020 have moved up over the past month. The company's strategic investment in the IT project is expected to provide annual cost savings. The Lake City contract will also drive the Winchester unit. The company also remains committed to boost shareholders' returns. However, the company's Chlor Alkali & Vinyls and Epoxy segments are facing headwinds from challenging pricing and demand environment. Olin faces weakness in caustic soda and ethylene dichloride pricing, which is affecting its margins. Softer demand in automotive, oil & gas and industrial coatings markets are also hurting epoxy resin volumes and prices. Weak demand and pricing are likely to continue in the third quarter. High debt level is also a concern. Olin has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

OLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OLN traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. 2,901,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.33. Olin has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olin news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,114.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Olin by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 11.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Olin by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

