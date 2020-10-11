OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OMF. Barclays increased their price objective on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised OneMain from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.94.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.42. OneMain has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OneMain by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 230,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 4.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in OneMain by 15,961.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in OneMain by 120.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in OneMain by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

