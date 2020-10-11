Oppenheimer Comments on American Superconductor Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Superconductor in a report released on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Superconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Superconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 283,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,216. The company has a market capitalization of $391.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.99. American Superconductor has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $17.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Superconductor by 32.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 26.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

