Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Arvinas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.26. 366,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,094. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. The company has a market cap of $991.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $110,114.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Arvinas by 130.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

