Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRL. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 916.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

