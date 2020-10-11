ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of OLCLY traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71 and a beta of -0.04.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

