ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Get ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS OLCLY traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.87. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.