Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Raised to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRMRF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.29.

Shares of PRMRF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 1,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,194. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $250.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

