Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC started coverage on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pernod Ricard from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group upgraded Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of DVDCF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,080. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.88.

About Pernod Ricard

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pernod Ricard (DVDCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.