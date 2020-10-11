Pi Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.70 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CXB. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.90 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.46 and a twelve month high of C$2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.86. The firm has a market cap of $623.96 million and a PE ratio of 55.88.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calibre Mining will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

