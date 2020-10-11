Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $4,580,100.00 in Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $4,580,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $4,573,800.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,305,000.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $3,847,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $3,897,600.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 80,963 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,891,188.73.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $3,003,273.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $3,155,425.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $3,233,230.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 78,772 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,765,684.92.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,324,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,979,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

