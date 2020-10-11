Piper Sandler Boosts CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $62.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $3.42 on Thursday, hitting $53.96. 1,020,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,737. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. CareDx has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -122.62 and a beta of 0.81.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $421,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,190,425.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,775 shares of company stock worth $3,918,964 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,163,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,409,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,351,000 after acquiring an additional 258,581 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,332,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,226,000 after acquiring an additional 247,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,294,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 94,335 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

