Piper Sandler Weighs in on Signature Bank’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon forecasts that the bank will earn $3.09 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 436,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,698. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average of $97.62.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Signature Bank by 65.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

