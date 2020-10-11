Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.06.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PDS stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $204.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $136.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,728,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 70.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 617,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 619,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.