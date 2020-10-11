PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

PBSFY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,476. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

