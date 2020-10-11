Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenaris S.A. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tenaris in a report released on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Tenaris alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

TS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,942. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 7,534,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,423,000 after acquiring an additional 565,511 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 6,919.7% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,663,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,974 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tenaris by 704.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 1,007,762 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,832,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 236,777 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.