Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Federated Hermes Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federated Hermes in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FHI. Citigroup increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

NYSE:FHI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.54. 1,109,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,900. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.