Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perion Network in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Perion Network alerts:

PERI has been the subject of several other reports. Taglich Brothers raised shares of Perion Network from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter worth $89,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Perion Network by 48.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.