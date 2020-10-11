Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHAK. TheStreet cut shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

SHAK stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.18. 654,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,166. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.71 and a beta of 1.72. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $94.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 165.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shake Shack by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 66,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Tara Comonte sold 8,957 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $592,415.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 69,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $4,535,014.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $88,400.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,916 shares of company stock worth $14,892,741. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

