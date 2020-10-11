Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $8.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.65.

MTB stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 395.5% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $1,476,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 22.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 183,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $2,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.