Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Horace Mann Educators Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.23. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.50 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMN. ValuEngine cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $48,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $154,588.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $917,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

