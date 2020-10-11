Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) Increased by Analyst

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.59 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.64. The business had revenue of C$150.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.23 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$64.25 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$71.52 on Friday. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$21.08 and a 52 week high of C$80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.26, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$65.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

