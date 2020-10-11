Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Medifast Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Medifast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s FY2020 earnings at $9.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%.

MED has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medifast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Shares of MED opened at $164.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.13. Medifast has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $184.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Medifast by 83.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Medifast by 306.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Medifast by 1,362.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 99.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 32.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

