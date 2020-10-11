Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Raised by Analyst

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TBBK. BidaskClub raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The Bancorp stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.51.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $127,305.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in The Bancorp by 21.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

