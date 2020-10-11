Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for CME Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.41. 1,100,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.00. CME Group has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in CME Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

