Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Reduced by William Blair

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66.

PAYX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.40. 1,359,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,022. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $2,848,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 618,814 shares of company stock worth $46,030,779. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

