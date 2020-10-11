Raymond James Analysts Give Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) a C$23.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.05.
TSE CG opened at C$13.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.00.
In other news, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.23, for a total transaction of C$182,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 334,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,098,974.11. Also, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total value of C$931,000.00. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,270 in the last three months.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
