Raymond James Analysts Give Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) a C$23.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.05.

TSE CG opened at C$13.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$299.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 2.0629504 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.23, for a total transaction of C$182,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 334,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,098,974.11. Also, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total value of C$931,000.00. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,270 in the last three months.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

