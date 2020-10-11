Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Realogy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Realogy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE RLGY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. 1,552,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Realogy has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.92.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Realogy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Williams acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Realogy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,252,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its position in Realogy by 300.0% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,423,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Realogy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

