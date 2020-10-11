Redstar Gold (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redstar Gold (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SRAFF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. 7,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,361. Redstar Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

Get Redstar Gold alerts:

About Redstar Gold

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Redstar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redstar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.