Redstar Gold (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redstar Gold (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SRAFF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. 7,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,361. Redstar Gold has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.
About Redstar Gold
