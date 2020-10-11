REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised REGENXBIO from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.57.

RGNX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.28. 281,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,332. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.91. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $599,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,677,000 after acquiring an additional 89,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after buying an additional 28,988 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 7.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 487,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 347,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 87,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 316,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.