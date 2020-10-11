Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 97,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,258,000 after acquiring an additional 908,747 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

