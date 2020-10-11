RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get RENAULT S A/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $5.32. 10,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,655. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.53. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $12.26.

About RENAULT S A/ADR

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RENAULT S A/ADR (RNLSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.