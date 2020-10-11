Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) a €120.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €105.00 ($123.53).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Shares of EPA SU opened at €108.60 ($127.76) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €105.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €93.12. Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.